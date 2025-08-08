Zoomd Technologies To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Conference call will be held on August 14, 2025 at 11 AM ET

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, " Zoomd " or the " Company "), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter on August 14, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call on the same day, at 11 a.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Ido Almany, CEO of Zoomd stated:

"We are looking forward and excited to share this quarter's results with our investors."

Interested parties can access the conference call via Internet webcast, which is available in the Investors section of the Company's website at or at .

Interested parties who would like to submit a question to be addressed on the call should email the question to [email protected] .

A webcast replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at or via .

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information regarding the Company's future growth prospect and the preliminary unaudited financial results contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking-information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The statements relating to financial estimates provided in this press release is provided to provide early guidance on the second quarter financial performance of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In preparing the financial estimates, the Company completed an initial review of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, however actual results may differ materially from the financial estimates provided in this press release as the estimates has not been audited or reviewed. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time. Forward-looking information contained in this press release, including with respect to any future growth, is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

972-722-200-555

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

646-829-9701

Logo -

SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED