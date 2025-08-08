Silverwing Travel & Concierge Named Forbes Travel Guide-Endorsed Agency

FTG is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and their restaurants. Its 67th annual list in 2025 honors over 1,540 rated hotels in 90 countries. The coveted Five-Star, Four-Star and Recommended awards are earned through incognito inspections on FTG's hundreds of exacting quality and service standards.

"We are proud to stand alongside the most respected names in luxury hospitality with this endorsement from Forbes Travel Guide. It reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and delivering the kind of service that defines the Silverwing experience."

- Eli Vinitsky, Chief Operating Officer, Silverwing Travel & Concierge

"FTG acknowledges Silverwing Travel & Concierge's commitment to world-class service, which complements FTG's own principles," said Richard Lebowitz, Senior Vice President of Travel Industry Outreach for Forbes Travel Guide. "Through its endorsed relationship with FTG, Silverwing Travel & Concierge completed a range of dedicated training, communications and engagement across its advisor network that distinguishes FTG Star Ratings as a trusted source of hotels vetted for service and facility excellence. We are grateful and honored to collaborate with the Silverwing Travel & Concierge team."

About Silverwing Travel & Concierge

Silverwing Travel & Concierge is the gold standard in bespoke luxury travel. Headquartered in Lakewood, NJ, Silverwing curates high-touch global journeys-spanning private jets, five-star hotels, elite events, and tailored concierge experiences. With VIP access, exclusive rates, and 24/7 white-glove service, Silverwing transforms every itinerary into an art form. For the discerning traveler, Silverwing is not just a service-it's a passport to the extraordinary.

Contact: [email protected] | (732) 905–8888

Website:

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, ocean cruises and their restaurants. FTG's anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through their independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.

