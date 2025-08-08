Gregory M. Yaffa Named Fellow Of The Academy Of Florida Trial Lawyers, Honored For Lifelong Commitment To Justice

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa proudly congratulates Shareholder Gregory M. Yaffa on his nomination and selection as a Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers , a distinguished honor that recognizes not only professional excellence but a lifelong commitment to justice, leadership, and service within Florida's civil justice system.

Established in 2009, the Fellows program celebrates attorneys who have made significant and lasting contributions to the Florida Justice Association (FJA) and its mission to protect the rights of Floridians. It is reserved for past Presidents and respected leaders who embody the values of mentorship, advocacy, and public service.

Greg Yaffa's selection reflects decades of work in and out of the courtroom on behalf of those seeking fairness and accountability. As a dedicated trial attorney and influential voice within the FJA , Greg has consistently used his platform to champion plaintiffs' rights, uphold the integrity of the legal system, and inspire the next generation of justice-driven advocates.

"Greg doesn't just practice law-he lives out the values of the profession every day," said RDCY Shareholder, Sean C. Domnick . "This recognition as a Fellow of the Academy of Florida Trial Lawyers is a powerful acknowledgment of the impact Greg has made through his tireless pursuit of justice for his clients and his unwavering support of the legal community."

Fellows of the Academy serve as role models and ambassadors for the FJA. The title carries not only prestige but also a responsibility to continue advancing the principles of access, fairness, and advocacy that define the best of the legal profession.

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

