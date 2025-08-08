AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend
BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME ) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025.
This third quarter dividend is payable September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.
Corporate Profile
AMETEK (NYSE: AME ) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.0 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit .
Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
[email protected]
Phone: 610.889.5247
