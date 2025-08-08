MEDIA ALERT: Equinix To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX ), the world's digital infrastructure company®, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:
KeyBanc 26th Annual Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 11. Tiffany Osias, Managing Director, xScale® and Chip Newcom, Senior Director, Investor Relations, will present at 1:00 p.m. MT.
TD Cowen 11th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 12. Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, will present at 2:10 p.m. MT.
The presentation will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at .
About Equinix
Equinix , Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX ) shortens the path to boundless connectivity anywhere in the world. Its digital infrastructure, data center footprint and interconnected ecosystems empower innovations that enhance our work, life and planet. Equinix connects economies, countries, organizations and communities, delivering seamless digital experiences and cutting-edge AI-quickly, efficiently and everywhere.
