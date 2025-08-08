REMINDER: Metallus Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast Details

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ), a leader in high-quality specialty metals, manufactured components, and supply chain solutions, released its second-quarter 2025 results on Thursday, August 7, on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will provide live Internet listening access to its conference call with the financial community scheduled for Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The live conference call will be broadcast at href="" target="_blank" metallu . A replay of the conference call will also be available at href="" target="_blank" metallu .

ABOUT METALLUS INC.

Metallus (NYSE: MTUS ) manufactures high-performance specialty metals from recycled scrap metal in Canton, OH, serving demanding applications in industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense and energy end-markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and manufactured components. In the business of making high-quality steel for more than 100 years, Metallus' proven expertise contributes to the performance of our customers' products. The company employs approximately 1,850 people and had sales of $1.1 billion in 2024. For more information, please visit us at .

