Tripadvisor Announces Participation At Upcoming Conferences
NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP ) announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, to be held virtually.
Mike Noonan, CFO, will host investor meetings at the Citi 2025 Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in New York.
Matt Goldberg, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in San Francisco. A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Investor Relations website tripadvisor. A replay will also be available.
About Tripadvisor, Inc.
The Tripadvisor Group connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. We leverage our brands, technology, and capabilities to connect our global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP ), include a portfolio of travel brands and businesses, including Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork.
