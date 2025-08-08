MAX Power Closes Financings For $4.45 Million With Eric Sprott As Lead Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. () (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that in conjunction with the previously announced closings of its non-brokered private placements of units for total gross proceeds of C$2,450,000 (refer to August 1, 2025 news release), with Eric Sprott as the lead order, the Company has now closed its LIFE Offering of units of the Company at a price of C$0.20 per unit for total gross proceeds of C$2,000,000.

Pursuant to the closing of the LIFE Offering, involving strategic new investors, the Company issued 10 million units comprising one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.25 per Warrant Share from the date that is 61 days after the closing date of the LIFE Offering until the date that is 24 months from the closing date of the LIFE Offering.

The Company paid a cash finder's fee of $10,500 and issued 35,000 finder warrants (each, a“Finder Warrant”) to certain finders in connection with the Offering. The Finder Warrants entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-transferable Warrant Share at a price $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following closing.

Proceeds of the Offering will go toward exploration of MAX Power's Natural Hydrogen properties in Saskatchewan and general working capital purposes.

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, commented:“In total we have raised gross proceeds of $4.45 million, our largest financing ever - $2 million was previously announced on August 1, 2025, and is from Eric Sprott, while much of the additional $2.45 million is from other strategic new investors with significant participation as well from management and directors. Our goal is to make MAX Power the world's leading Natural Hydrogen-focused company and our foundation is a powerful team of geoscientists, engineers and market and business leaders leveraging the largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen exploration and development in Canada, anchored in the pro-resource province of Saskatchewan.”

Mansoor concluded:“As previously announced, we are extremely pleased to have Eric Sprott as a major new shareholder of MAX Power as we embark on this exciting new phase in the company's young history.”

Certain Insiders participated in the LIFE Offering which is considered to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 on the basis that participation in the private placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ U.S. Securities Act ”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of,“U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration.



About MAX Power



MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been outlined. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the intended use of any proceeds raised under the LIFE Offering.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: market uncertainty, the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the LIFE Offering as anticipated, the potential for delays in exploration, development, permitting, the possibility that any future development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price ; the cyclical nature of the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the Company's ability to raise capital may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to the Company.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the LIFE Offering, including CSE approval; and the Company will use the proceeds of the LIFE Offering as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.