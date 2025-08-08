Altus Group Announces Q3 2025 Dividend Payment
Altus Group's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) permits eligible shareholders to direct their cash dividends to be reinvested in additional common shares of the Company. For shareholders who wish to reinvest their dividends under the DRIP, Altus Group intends to issue common shares from treasury at a price equal to 96% of the weighted average closing price of the shares for the five trading days preceding the dividend payment date. Full details of the DRIP program are available on the Company's website .
Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.
About Altus Group
Altus connects data, analytics, and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~ 2,000 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Martin Miasko
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group
(416) 204-5136
