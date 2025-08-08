Caregivers Of America Welcomes Clients And Caregivers From The Community Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CareGivers of America welcomes clients, caregivers and staff from The Community Network, expanding trusted home care across South Florida.

- Sheila GlickPALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CareGivers of America, a trusted leader in home care services , is honored to welcome the clients and independent caregivers of SCG FamilyCare Inc., d/b/a The Community Network, as well as The Community Network's entire staff. The absorption of The Community Network's team and census reflects the shared mission of the two companies and their common commitment to providing exceptional homecare services to individuals and families across South Florida .The Community Network, a cornerstone of the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County senior care markets, earned a reputation over the past 20+ years for its culture of compassion, integrity, and expertise. The Community Network became known for treating each client as if they were family. “This decision has been made after careful consideration and our determination that CareGivers of America shares both our vision and our values,” said Sheila Glick.“We believe that aligning with CareGivers of America will allow us to broaden our reach, improve our services, continue to uphold the high standards our clients have come to expect from us and provide even greater resources for our clients and their families.”For its part, CareGivers of America feels privileged to carry on The Community Network's legacy in the Florida home care industry.“We spend every day driven to deliver outstanding service, bringing delight to our clients and assurance to their families,” remarked Matt Murphy, CEO of CareGivers of America.“Nothing is more important to us than allowing our clients to live independently, with dignity and safety, in their own homes. Whether that means a few hours of care to help around the house or live-in assistance to ensure their wellbeing, our clients know that we are a trusted and reliable resource for their aging needs.”The transition of The Community Network's clients and their caregivers will be completed by the end of July, and clients can expect the same level of personalized care with enhanced resources and accessibility from CareGivers of America's larger infrastructure.For more information about services or care referrals, please contact CareGivers of America at 561-279-5470 or visitAbout CareGivers of America:With 33 years in the Home Care industry, CareGivers of America is a licensed, full-service nurse registry dedicated to helping seniors and individuals with disabilities live independently and with dignity in their own homes. The company is known for its compassionate care, personalized services, and commitment to improving quality of life for all clients.

