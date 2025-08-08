Oscar Chacon Named President Of SFA California Chapter LA Satellite

Oscar continues to drive innovation and mentorship across the space community.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce Oscar Chacon as President of the California Chapter's Los Angeles Satellite. A veteran space operator and accomplished industry leader, Oscar brings a proven track record of innovation and mentorship to one of SFA's most active regional chapters.From 2018 to 2024, Oscar served with distinction in the United States Space Force. While stationed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, he led Section 31, the Space Force's first organic software factory, delivering mission-ready applications supporting operations at the Combined Space Operations Center and the National Space Defense Center. He also played key roles in Enterprise Ground Services, Kobayashi Maru, and the Space Defense Branch-advancing software modernization efforts for space operators.Currently, Oscar serves as the Space Force & Classified Air Force Business Development Executive at CACI, where he develops strategies to support the Department of the Air Force's enterprise IT and digital mission needs.As a leader within the SFA California Chapter , Oscar helped stand up the Los Angeles Satellite and co-led its successful Speed-Mentoring initiative, which connected over 100 junior Guardians with senior leaders across the military and industry.“Oscar's leadership, from operational innovation in uniform to his continued service in industry and SFA, reflects the spirit of our mission-Advocate. Educate. Innovate.,” said Jack Smith, Vice President of Chapter Operations at the Space Force Association.“We're fortunate to have his vision and dedication helping shape the future of our community.”For more information about the Space Force Association and its chapters, visit .

Emily Honhart



+ 1-855-732-2019 x3

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.