Laos Marks 58Th Anniversary Of ASEAN Founding
In a speech delivered to mark the two anniversaries, Thongsavanh highlighted ASEAN's achievements over the past 58 years in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region, according to the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He emphasised that, despite the diversity of cultures, political systems, and levels of development among its members, ASEAN has remained resilient and united, earning global recognition, Xinhua news agency reported.
Its central role in regional dialogue and cooperation has fostered understanding and helped maintain peace.
Since joining in 1997, Laos has actively contributed to ASEAN's development, helping advance peace, economic growth, and regional cooperation. This involvement has also strengthened Laos' international profile and built trust among ASEAN and external partners.
Thongsavanh noted that ASEAN leaders have adopted the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, setting the direction for a stronger, more innovative, and people-centred ASEAN.
Looking ahead, he called for deeper integration, stronger partnerships, and the continued reinforcement of ASEAN's central role in regional affairs.
He expressed his gratitude to all ASEAN member states, partners, and the Lao people for their valuable contributions to ASEAN's work.
On August 8, 1967, five leaders – the Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand – sat down together in the main hall of the Department of Foreign Affairs building in Bangkok, and signed a document, giving birth to the ASEAN.
The five Foreign Ministers who signed it – Adam Malik of Indonesia, Narciso R. Ramos of the Philippines, Tun Abdul Razak of Malaysia, S. Rajaratnam of Singapore, and Thanat Khoman of Thailand – were subsequently hailed as the Founding Fathers of probably the most successful inter-governmental organisation in the developing world today. And the document that they signed came to be known as the ASEAN Declaration.
