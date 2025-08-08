Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ghana: Mahama Announces 'Evening Of Reflections' For Departed 8


2025-08-08 08:13:41
(MENAFN- APO Group)


“An Evening of Reflections and Memorials for the eight persons who lost their lives in Wednesday's helicopter crash will be held at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, 9th August.

The 5.00 pm programme will climax the three days of national mourning.

The state funeral, an inter-denominational service, will be on Thursday, 15th August at the Black Star Square.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.

MENAFN08082025004934011406ID1109903297

