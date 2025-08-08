Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Direct Flights Return Between Brazil And Venezuela, Easing Years Of Separation


2025-08-08 08:13:16
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After nine years without direct air travel, flights now connect Brazil and Venezuela again. On August 5, 2025, Brazilian airline GOL restarted nonstop service from São Paulo to Caracas.

This decision responds to big changes in both countries and delivers relief for thousands of separated families and businesses. The story starts with Venezuela's deep economic crisis. Foreign airlines, including GOL and LATAM, stopped flying there in 2016.

The main reason: Venezuela's government blocked companies from converting local money into dollars, making their business unfeasible. Most international airlines left, so travelers lost direct routes.

At the same time, over 271,000 Venezuelans moved to Brazil. This migration happened mostly after 2015, as Venezuela struggled with hyperinflation, shortages, and international sanctions.

For years, flights only ran through Venezuela's state airline, linking small cities with a few hundred seats per week. Traveling from Brazil to Venezuela often meant expensive detours through other countries, driving up prices and lengthening trips.



By 2025, rising demand, especially from the Venezuelan community and business travelers, changed GOL 's calculations. Resuming flights made sense again.

Four times a week, GOL now makes the journey in six hours, with most seats sold out on launch. Prices dropped to about a third of previous costs, opening up travel to many who could not pay before.

São Paulo's Guarulhos Airport, now a key hub, offers connections for Venezuelans headed to other parts of South America or beyond. Even with these new flights, Venezuela still has fewer than 100 international weekly flights, much lower than neighboring countries.

Political tensions and security issues linger after recent Venezuelan elections. Yet, for families, students, and small businesses, the direct connection means a return to normal life that has been missing for almost a decade.

Bringing back these flights does more than help travelers; it signals slow but real change. Air links shrink distances, lower costs, and build economic ties. Now, separated families and emerging businesses move a bit more easily between the two nations.

