Trump Moves To Shape The Fed: What It Means And Why It Matters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump is taking real steps to influence the U.S. Federal Reserve, the central bank that sets interest rates and plays a key role in America's economy.
He nominated his own top economic adviser, Stephen Miran, to fill a vacant seat on the board. This move, confirmed by White House and official Fed sources, comes after the sudden resignation of Adriana Kugler, who returned to teaching.
Miran's background is not unusual for this kind of role. He worked at big financial firms and now leads the Council of Economic Advisers. What stands out is his open criticism of the Fed's recent decisions.
He believes the Fed waits too long to cut interest rates. In his view, this delay can hurt economic growth. Miran has also pushed for policies that fit Trump's“America First” approach, like promoting tariffs and preferring a weaker dollar.
Trump's push goes beyond this nomination. Jerome Powell, the current head of the Fed, disagrees about when to lower rates. Trump openly criticizes Powell for being slow, and is looking to replace him when Powell's term ends in May 2026.
Candidates on Trump 's shortlist like Christopher Waller, Kevin Hassett, and Kevin Warsh all share his preference for cutting rates sooner, and for backing economic policies that focus more on U.S. growth than international deals.
The Fed's job is clear: keep inflation under control (just above 2%) and help people get jobs. But holding rates high right now-between 4.25% and 4.5%-makes that harder as the economy slows.
Official records show that even Fed board members are now disagreeing in public, with Waller and Michelle Bowman pushing for faster rate cuts. This level of open dissent hasn't happened in over thirty years.
Under Jerome Powell's leadership, many criticize the Fed for repeated policy missteps. The central bank waited too long to respond as inflation surged in 2021 and then hiked rates rapidly, driving up costs for businesses and homeowners.
This whipsaw approach resulted in high mortgage rates, volatile markets, and concerns about unnecessary damage to economic growth.
These decisions have led to rising calls-across government and financial circles-for Powell to step down, with many insisting the sooner the better.
