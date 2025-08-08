403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Colombia's Oil Giant Ecopetrol Hits Decade-High Output, But Profits Lag As Prices Fall
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecopetrol, Colombia's largest oil company, has just delivered its highest oil and gas output in ten years-averaging about 755,000 barrels a day in the second quarter of 2025, according to official company reports.
Nearly all this record output came from Colombian fields, highlighting the country's push for energy independence. Yet, even as production hits new highs, the company warns that profits are being squeezed, not by falling output but by low global oil prices.
Behind these figures lies a tougher reality. Over the past year, Ecopetrol faced not just weak oil markets but also pipeline attacks, worker strikes, and political debate over oil's future.
March 2025 brought a brief production dip, but the company managed to keep annual supplies up through new drilling, technical upgrades, and aggressive investment.
Official filings show Ecopetrol replaced all the oil it pumped last year, raising proven reserves to almost 1.9 billion barrels-securing Colombia's near-term energy needs.
But low world oil prices hit the bottom line. Brent crude averaged just $66.70 per barrel this quarter. Ecopetrol expects annual profits to drop by up to $2.9 billion and projects a sharp fall in second-quarter net earnings versus last year.
Every $1 cut from the oil price costs the company about $171 million. Still, Ecopetrol is not backing down. It plans to invest up to 28 trillion Colombian pesos this year-most of it to keep wells producing and upgrade infrastructure.
Funds are focused on vital oil and gas regions inside Colombia, but also reach into the US Permian Basin, spreading risk and looking for new sources. This story matters far beyond Colombia.
Oil accounts for much of the country's export earnings and public spending. When Ecopetrol does well, the Colombian economy feels it; when profits slump, budgets tighten nationwide.
The past year proves that even national champions must adapt fast-balancing growth, local jobs, and security threats, all while facing pressure from world markets out of their control.
Ecopetrol's record output is a sign of business discipline in tough times and the struggle to keep a country's economy moving, even when market winds blow cold.
This balancing act will shape Colombia's future-showing that sometimes, what looks like growth can really be a fight for survival.
Nearly all this record output came from Colombian fields, highlighting the country's push for energy independence. Yet, even as production hits new highs, the company warns that profits are being squeezed, not by falling output but by low global oil prices.
Behind these figures lies a tougher reality. Over the past year, Ecopetrol faced not just weak oil markets but also pipeline attacks, worker strikes, and political debate over oil's future.
March 2025 brought a brief production dip, but the company managed to keep annual supplies up through new drilling, technical upgrades, and aggressive investment.
Official filings show Ecopetrol replaced all the oil it pumped last year, raising proven reserves to almost 1.9 billion barrels-securing Colombia's near-term energy needs.
But low world oil prices hit the bottom line. Brent crude averaged just $66.70 per barrel this quarter. Ecopetrol expects annual profits to drop by up to $2.9 billion and projects a sharp fall in second-quarter net earnings versus last year.
Every $1 cut from the oil price costs the company about $171 million. Still, Ecopetrol is not backing down. It plans to invest up to 28 trillion Colombian pesos this year-most of it to keep wells producing and upgrade infrastructure.
Funds are focused on vital oil and gas regions inside Colombia, but also reach into the US Permian Basin, spreading risk and looking for new sources. This story matters far beyond Colombia.
Oil accounts for much of the country's export earnings and public spending. When Ecopetrol does well, the Colombian economy feels it; when profits slump, budgets tighten nationwide.
The past year proves that even national champions must adapt fast-balancing growth, local jobs, and security threats, all while facing pressure from world markets out of their control.
Ecopetrol's record output is a sign of business discipline in tough times and the struggle to keep a country's economy moving, even when market winds blow cold.
This balancing act will shape Colombia's future-showing that sometimes, what looks like growth can really be a fight for survival.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment