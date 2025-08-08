403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Set To Collect Record $50 Billion Monthly From New Tariffs On Imports
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States government expects to collect up to $50 billion per month in revenue from newly raised tariffs on imported goods, according to official statements from the US Treasury and Commerce Department.
These tariffs target products coming into the US from 69 countries, including many European Union member states, China, Canada, and others.
Under the new policy signed by President Donald Trump in August 2025, the US now charges between 10% and 50% tax on imports, depending on the country and product.
For example, many imports from the European Union must now pay a 15% tariff when entering the US. The US government, not the EU, collects all of this money.
Official data shows that the US collected $30 billion in tariffs last month alone. Authorities expect this number to rise to $50 billion each month as the higher rates affect more imports. This money goes directly to the US government's accounts.
Tariffs Hit U.S. Households and Global Trade
These tariffs raise the price of imported goods for American shoppers and businesses, including clothing, electronics, machines, and cars.
US agencies and budget experts estimate that the effect is about $2,400 per year in extra costs for the average American household, with the hardest impact on low-income families.
European companies and others targeted by the tariffs may see lower sales in the US and will either lose profits or raise prices to cover the new taxes.
In response, some countries, including those in the EU , are considering or have announced their own tariffs on American products, but the $50 billion figure refers only to the amount collected by the US.
To be clear: only the US government collects these new tariffs. The European Union and other countries only collect tariffs if they put up new taxes against US goods in response.
These tariffs target products coming into the US from 69 countries, including many European Union member states, China, Canada, and others.
Under the new policy signed by President Donald Trump in August 2025, the US now charges between 10% and 50% tax on imports, depending on the country and product.
For example, many imports from the European Union must now pay a 15% tariff when entering the US. The US government, not the EU, collects all of this money.
Official data shows that the US collected $30 billion in tariffs last month alone. Authorities expect this number to rise to $50 billion each month as the higher rates affect more imports. This money goes directly to the US government's accounts.
Tariffs Hit U.S. Households and Global Trade
These tariffs raise the price of imported goods for American shoppers and businesses, including clothing, electronics, machines, and cars.
US agencies and budget experts estimate that the effect is about $2,400 per year in extra costs for the average American household, with the hardest impact on low-income families.
European companies and others targeted by the tariffs may see lower sales in the US and will either lose profits or raise prices to cover the new taxes.
In response, some countries, including those in the EU , are considering or have announced their own tariffs on American products, but the $50 billion figure refers only to the amount collected by the US.
To be clear: only the US government collects these new tariffs. The European Union and other countries only collect tariffs if they put up new taxes against US goods in response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment