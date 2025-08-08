Kozhikode ICU Sexual Assault Case: Accused Attendant Saseendran Dismissed From Service
Kozhikode: In a decisive move, Kozhikode Government Medical College has officially dismissed A.M. Saseendran, the attendant accused in the ICU rape case. The termination order was issued by the Medical College Principal following the administration's recommendation, which was based on findings from an internal inquiry.
Struggle“For All Women”
For the survivor, the news brought a sense of relief and validation after a long and difficult fight. Speaking to Asianet News, she expressed happiness at the outcome, saying she felt her struggle had been“for all women” and that justice had finally been served.
She shared that the principal personally informed her that the dismissal process was complete, marking what she described as a meaningful victory in her pursuit of justice.
Incident
The shocking incident took place on March 18, 2023 at Kozhikode Government Medical College. After undergoing surgery, a young woman was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit for recovery. It was there that the ICU attendant, Saseendran, allegedly assaulted her.
The crime came to light soon after, and Saseendran was later arrested in connection with the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
How Do Current Trends Impact The Latin America Video Game Development Market Outlook For 2025 And Beyond?
- Courier Service Business Plan 2025: A Comprehensive Project Report Overview
- Gas Compressors Market Is Booming And Expected To Hit USD 6.9 Billion By 2033 IMARC Group
- Competitive Exam Coaching Business Plan And Project Report 2025
- Bridge Construction Market 20252033: AI-Driven Design, Prefabrication Trends & Global Growth Insights
- Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) Prices Q2 2025: Real-Time Price Index And Forecast
- Benzoic Acid Excipient Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Historical Chart And Forecast
CommentsNo comment