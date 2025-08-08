MG Comet EV: Affordable Electric Car For All EMI Breakdown Inside

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The MG Comet EV offers a budget-friendly electric car option in India, starting at Rs. 7 lakhs. With a range of 230 km and modern features, it's designed for city driving.

The MG Comet EV is a great choice for those looking to buy a budget-friendly electric car in the Indian market. This car has been updated with more safety features and modern technology. The base variant of this car starts at Rs. 7 lakhs. So what are the features of the car? What is the price? Here are the complete details for you.

The ex-showroom price of this car starts from Rs.7.00 lakhs. However, the on-road price is between Rs. 7.30 lakhs to Rs. 8 lakhs. On-road price varies from city to city. To own this car, you only need to pay a down payment of Rs. 1 lakh. The remaining Rs. 6.30 lakhs can be taken as a loan. This attracts 9.8 percent interest. If you take a loan for a period of 5 years, you only need to pay an EMI of Rs. 13,400 per month. According to these calculations, the total amount you have to pay in 5 years is approximately Rs. 8 lakhs.The MG Comet EV is primarily designed for driving in city traffic. Its compact design, smooth driving experience, and low maintenance costs make it even more attractive.Battery capacity: 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, Range: Travels up to approximately 230 km on a single charge, Motor power: 41.4 PS (30 kW), 110 Nm torque, Charging time: Approximately 7 hours for 0-100% charge (AC normal charging), Driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport modes are availableSafety has also been given a lot of importance in the new MG Comet EV. It includes dual front airbags, rear parking camera & sensors, ABS + EBD system, electronic parking brake, reverse assist system, power folding ORVMs, LED DRLs & LED tail lamps, along with advanced features like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment & driver display), voice command support, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, virtual assistant, internet-connected car technology (i-Smart), iconic box designs, and stylish interiors.