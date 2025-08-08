Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
MG Comet EV: Affordable Electric Car For All EMI Breakdown Inside

MG Comet EV: Affordable Electric Car For All EMI Breakdown Inside


2025-08-08 08:13:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The MG Comet EV offers a budget-friendly electric car option in India, starting at Rs. 7 lakhs. With a range of 230 km and modern features, it's designed for city driving.

The MG Comet EV is a great choice for those looking to buy a budget-friendly electric car in the Indian market. This car has been updated with more safety features and modern technology. The base variant of this car starts at Rs. 7 lakhs. So what are the features of the car? What is the price? Here are the complete details for you.

The ex-showroom price of this car starts from Rs.7.00 lakhs. However, the on-road price is between Rs. 7.30 lakhs to Rs. 8 lakhs. On-road price varies from city to city. To own this car, you only need to pay a down payment of Rs. 1 lakh. The remaining Rs. 6.30 lakhs can be taken as a loan. This attracts 9.8 percent interest. If you take a loan for a period of 5 years, you only need to pay an EMI of Rs. 13,400 per month. According to these calculations, the total amount you have to pay in 5 years is approximately Rs. 8 lakhs.The MG Comet EV is primarily designed for driving in city traffic. Its compact design, smooth driving experience, and low maintenance costs make it even more attractive.Battery capacity: 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery, Range: Travels up to approximately 230 km on a single charge, Motor power: 41.4 PS (30 kW), 110 Nm torque, Charging time: Approximately 7 hours for 0-100% charge (AC normal charging), Driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport modes are availableSafety has also been given a lot of importance in the new MG Comet EV. It includes dual front airbags, rear parking camera & sensors, ABS + EBD system, electronic parking brake, reverse assist system, power folding ORVMs, LED DRLs & LED tail lamps, along with advanced features like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment & driver display), voice command support, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, virtual assistant, internet-connected car technology (i-Smart), iconic box designs, and stylish interiors.

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109903273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search