Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


US Regulator Opens Probe Into Over 137,000 Kia Vehicles

2025-08-08 08:13:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said that it is opening an audit into 137,256 Kia vehicles.

The probe is aimed at evaluating the effectiveness of a recall issued by the automaker earlier this year following multiple complaints. 

MENAFN08082025007385015968ID1109903266

