John Cena's Farewell Tour Nears Climax As WWE Plans For Match In December, But It Won't Be On Netflix

The clock is ticking on the legendary career of John Cena. The 48-year-old, a record-breaking 17-time world champion, has less than five months left on his retirement tour, and WWE fans are already wondering where – and against whom – his final match will take place.

According to reports, Cena has just 12 appearances remaining as an active WWE Superstar. Following the brutal attack he suffered from Brock Lesnar at the close of SummerSlam last weekend, it looks almost certain the two will meet in the ring soon - possibly headlining the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event (PLE) on August 31.

Cena's Remaining 2025 Schedule

Cena's farewell run will take him to some major international stages before the year ends. He's confirmed for:



Clash in Paris – Aug 31

Crown Jewel, Perth, Australia – October Survivor Series, San Diego – Nov 29

But interestingly, his final match won't be at a PLE.

Why Cena's Last Match Won't Be on Netflix

With WWE's blockbuster $5 billion deal to stream on Netflix, many expected Cena's farewell bout to be one of the platform's biggest draws. But according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE's 2025 PLE calendar actually ends with Survivor Series in late November.

Because WWE has already met its contractual quota for major events this year - thanks to high-profile additions like the return of Evolution (an all-women's PLE) and the debut of a two-night SummerSlam - Cena's farewell will instead take place on Saturday Night's Main Event.

The company revived the classic show last year after over 16 years, and Netflix doesn't have the rights to air it. That means Cena's last match-fittingly-will likely be free to watch on YouTube outside the US, making it accessible to millions of fans.

Where Will It Happen?

Cena has hinted that his retirement date is set for mid-December, although he coyly told reporters they were“still trying to find a place for it.” However, his father may have let the cat out of the bag earlier this year - telling local media that the match was already booked for TD Garden in Boston, just a short drive from Cena's hometown. WWE hasn't confirmed the venue yet.

Farewell Tour Highlights So Far

Cena's retirement run hasn't just been about personal glory - it's been about giving back. He captured his record-breaking 17th world title, breaking his tie with Ric Flair, but has mostly been focused on elevating others. He:



Finished runner-up to Jey Uso in the Royal Rumble

Engaged in an emotional feud with Cody Rhodes that wrapped at SummerSlam Had a fun, memorable mini-program with R-Truth

Likely Final Opponent: Gunther

If reports are accurate, Cena's last opponent will be Gunther - one of WWE's most dominant and despised heels. Fresh off a post-surgery break after losing the world title to CM Punk at SummerSlam, Gunther is already building his reputation as a career-ending force, having retired WCW legend Goldberg at July's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Putting Cena on that list would be career-defining for Gunther and a perfect way for WWE to cement him as the company's top villain. With Cena working full-on as a heroic babyface again, their clash could be both emotional and historic - the definitive exclamation point on one of wrestling's greatest careers.