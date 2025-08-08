US Dedicates Time To Stopping Wars, Says Marco Rubio Claims Trump 'Got Involved Directly' In India-Pak Conflict
Rubio stated that the US“got involved directly” when India and Pakistan“went to war”, and the POTUS was able to deliver peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
Since 10 May, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he“helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a“lot of trade” with them if they stop the conflict.Also Read | Kashmir issue main source of tension between India, Pakistan: PM Sharif
India, however, after Operation Sindoor, has junked the POTUS's claims , and consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.What did Rubio say
Rubio, in an interview with EWTN's 'The World Over' on Thursday, said that Trump is committed to peace and is the“president of peace”.
“And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace,” Rubio said.Also Read | 1971 Flashback: India's Army's post recalls $2B US arms supply to Pakistan
The US Secretary further listed other countries that have recently witnessed conflicts, claiming that Trump helped resolve those.
“Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully...DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda – a 30-year war, 7 million people killed – we were able to bring them here to sign it,” Rubio said.
He added that the US was proud of those initiatives and“we're looking for more – obviously, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia”.Donald Trump's claims
Not just the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Donald Trump had previously claimed that he also helped Cambodia and Thailand resolve their recent conflict.
In July 2025, the POTUS, after his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, had claimed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was imminent , and that the two nations were“very close to a deal”.Also Read | Zelensky says Russia 'more inclined to ceasefire' after US Envoy-Putin talks
Last week, White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump,“brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Coinprop Launches Crypto Prop Firm For Serious Traders
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Moving Forward: Builders Are Proving What's Possible With CARV's AI Stack
- MEXC Ventures Invests In Triv, Indonesia's Leading Crypto Exchange, At $200 Million Valuation To Accelerate Southeast Asia Expansion
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
CommentsNo comment