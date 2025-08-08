US Dedicates Time To Stopping Wars, Says Marco Rubio Claims Trump 'Got Involved Directly' In India-Pak Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump had repeatedly claimed that he brokered the“ceasefire” between India and Pakistan when the two nations were locked in a conflict in May. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the same on Friday, claiming that they (US)“dedicate a significant amount of time to stopping and ending wars”.

Rubio stated that the US“got involved directly” when India and Pakistan“went to war”, and the POTUS was able to deliver peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Since 10 May, Trump has repeated his claim many times that he“helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan and told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a“lot of trade” with them if they stop the conflict.

India, however, after Operation Sindoor, has junked the POTUS's claims , and consistently maintained that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

What did Rubio say

Rubio, in an interview with EWTN's 'The World Over' on Thursday, said that Trump is committed to peace and is the“president of peace”.

“And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the president was able to deliver on that peace,” Rubio said.

The US Secretary further listed other countries that have recently witnessed conflicts, claiming that Trump helped resolve those.

“Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully...DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo)-Rwanda – a 30-year war, 7 million people killed – we were able to bring them here to sign it,” Rubio said.

He added that the US was proud of those initiatives and“we're looking for more – obviously, the big one being in Ukraine and Russia”.

Donald Trump's claims

Not just the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Donald Trump had previously claimed that he also helped Cambodia and Thailand resolve their recent conflict.

In July 2025, the POTUS, after his meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, had claimed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was imminent , and that the two nations were“very close to a deal”.

Last week, White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump,“brokered, on average, one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office.”