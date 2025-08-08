Uttarkashi Landslide Victim Ties Rakhi To CM Dhami With Torn Dupatta, Says 'You Are Like Lord Krishna' In Viral Video
The woman, identified as Dhangauri Barauliya, a resident of Ishanpur in Ahmedabad, had come with her family for the sacred Gangotri pilgrimage.
She tied the Rakhi to Dhami when the state CM when the latter arrived to inspect the affected areas.
In the torrential waters and landslide debri , families were left stranded in an unfamiliar land, hundreds of kilometres from home. Dhangauri Barauliya was one of them.
But with the rescue operations began, rescuers evacuated Dhangauri and her family to safety.
During the on-ground inspection of the affected areas by Dhami, Dhangauri approached the CM in tears and tore the border of her dupatta and tied it around Dhami's wrist as a rakhi.
While tying the rakhi, she said, as ANI quoted,“For me, you are like Lord Krishna – protecting not just me, but all the mothers and sisters here like a true brother. You have been with us for three days, ensuring our safety and looking after our needs.”
The soulful Rakshabandhan moment moved everyone present to tears.Uttarakashi landslide:
On Friday, a bridge collapsed about 3 km ahead of Gangnani in Uttarkashi, which led to a road blockage and disruption of movement in the area, ANI quoted police as saying.
The Uttarakhand Police said that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun construction of a new bridge to restore connectivity, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has set up an alignment using steel wire and will assist the BRO in crossing the stream (Gadre) to expedite the work.
Following the devastating cloudburst and heavy rainfall , the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) ramped up its rescue effort and deployed 18 teams across the state in response to adverse weather and flood-related incidents, said NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi on Thursday.
As per details, 274-275 people have been rescued so far, said NDRF Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi on Thursday.
With agency inputs.
