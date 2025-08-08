Austrian Delegation Dive Into Transport Cooperation With Turkmenbashi Port
The objective of the visit was to assess Turkmenistan's
transport and logistics infrastructure, facilitate knowledge
transfer regarding port facilities, and deliberate on avenues for
prospective collaboration.
Austrian delegates were provided with an exhaustive briefing on the port's infrastructure, encompassing its state-of-the-art apparatus, terminal throughput, containerized logistics, and intermodal transportation functionalities. The delegation conducted a comprehensive site visit to the port facilities to evaluate the operational infrastructure in situ.
Discussions centered on optimizing cargo throughput across Europe–Asia trade lanes, augmenting transport corridor synergies, and fortifying bilateral partnerships in logistics, digital transformation, and eco-friendly transportation solutions.
Both parties articulated a keen interest in fostering sustainable synergies and propelling collaborative ventures in renewable energy and digital supply chain optimization solutions.
