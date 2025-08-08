Austrian Delegation Dive Into Transport Cooperation With Turkmenbashi Port

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The delegation from the State Secretariat for European and International Affairs of Austria visited the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi as part of their participation in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), Trend reports via the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan.

The objective of the visit was to assess Turkmenistan's transport and logistics infrastructure, facilitate knowledge transfer regarding port facilities, and deliberate on avenues for prospective collaboration.



Austrian delegates were provided with an exhaustive briefing on the port's infrastructure, encompassing its state-of-the-art apparatus, terminal throughput, containerized logistics, and intermodal transportation functionalities. The delegation conducted a comprehensive site visit to the port facilities to evaluate the operational infrastructure in situ.



Discussions centered on optimizing cargo throughput across Europe–Asia trade lanes, augmenting transport corridor synergies, and fortifying bilateral partnerships in logistics, digital transformation, and eco-friendly transportation solutions.



Both parties articulated a keen interest in fostering sustainable synergies and propelling collaborative ventures in renewable energy and digital supply chain optimization solutions.