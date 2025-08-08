TDS Announces Third Quarter 2025 Dividends
CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS ) has declared third quarter 2025 dividends on its Common Shares, Series A Common Shares, Series UU Preferred Shares and Series VV Preferred Shares.
TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.04 per Common Share and Series A Common Share payable on September 30, 2025, to holders of record on September 15, 2025.
TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $414.0625 per share on the company's 6.625% Series UU Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.4140625 per depositary share payable on September 30, 2025, to holders of record on September 15, 2025.
TDS is paying a quarterly dividend of $375.0000 per share on the company's 6.000% Series VV Preferred shares; holders of depositary shares will receive $0.3750000 per depositary share payable on September 30, 2025, to holders of record on September 15, 2025.
The tickers for the TDS Common shares is "TDS", the Series UU depositary shares is "TDSPrU" and the Series VV depositary shares is "TDSPrV".
About TDS
Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides broadband services and wireless infrastructure through its businesses, TDS Telecom and Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
