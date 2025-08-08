DJP Right Fit Recruiting Owner, Debra Parent, Voted In As A Member Of The NAER

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 8, 2025 1:03 am - Professional accomplishment further solidifies commitment to excellence in executive recruiting.

Somerset, MA, August 1, 2025 -- DJP Right Fit Recruiting, a private recruitment firm for small businesses in New England, is proud to announce that its founder and owner, Debra Parent, after a thorough vetting process, has been voted in and accepted as a member of National Association of Executive Recruiters (NAER). This adds to Parent's portfolio of professional credentials and reinforces her commitment to maintaining the highest standards in the recruiting industry.

The National Association of Executive Recruiters (NAER) is a distinguished organization founded in 1985, dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards and practices in executive recruitment. With this new membership, Debra Parent joins a respected group of recruitment professionals who are committed to best practices and continuous improvement in talent acquisition.

"I am honored to have been accepted into this group of recruiting professionals and look forward to being an active member. The group meets monthly with other members throughout the country, and holds an annual recruiting conference for its members where speakers cover contemporary recruiting tactics. In a constantly evolving job market, and challenges hiring top talent, it is crucial to stay at the forefront of industry standards and best practices.”

Since 2013, Parent has assembled a loyal client base across various industries including healthcare, dental, manufacturing, insurance, legal, hospitality, electrical, construction, and many family-owned businesses. Her approach balances company and employee interests while maintaining a forward-thinking perspective.

Debra Parent has over 35 years of experience as a recruiter and Human Resources leader. She holds an MBA and is also a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR), SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), and Certified in Healthcare Human Resources (CHHR). She also possesses SHRM's Talent Acquisition Certification. For over 11 years, DJP Right Fit Recruiting has been a trusted partner for small businesses throughout New England, specializing in finding top talent, or the "right fit".

About DJP Right Fit Recruiting, LLC:

DJP Right Fit Recruiting is a Massachusetts based private, professional recruiter acquiring top talent for small businesses in a variety of industries, with deep experience in dental practices, law firms, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and family-owned businesses.

For more information about DJP Right Fit Recruiting, LLC, visit or call (508) 884-6798.