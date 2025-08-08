Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tehran, Cairo Underline Pan-Lebanon Coordination


2025-08-08 08:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty stressed the necessity of maintaining the atmosphere of confidence and coordination among all political rivals in Lebanon.
This came in a phone call between both foreign ministers late Thursday, during which they also called for fending off any measures that could escalate Lebanon's internal tensions, according to Iranian media reports.
During the phone conversation, they called on Israeli occupying forces to pull out of all occupied territories in south Lebanon and halting their attacks on this Arab country.
Furthermore, both sides touched upon the tragic situation in the Gaza Strip, urging all Muslim nations to take effective measures to put an end to the genocide in the enclave and deliver humanitarian aid to people immediately.
The Lebanese cabinet on Thursday approved a plan proposed by US Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack to establish state monopoly on arms.
The cabinet pledged to take the necessary steps for restoring the state sovereignty over all its territories, according to a press release issued by the Presidency.
