403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Decries Israeli Occupation Over Gaza Control Scheme
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Friday emphatically denounced an Israeli occupation plan to take control of Gaza and displace its population.
In a press release, Abdul-Gheit called for adopting a decisive international stance against such Israeli occupation plans, warning of the consequences of this "crazy" war for the Palestinian people.
He considered this scheme a genuine reflection of the intentions and goals of the Israeli occupation since it launched its war on the territory; notably the re-occupation of the entire enclave and displacement of its population.
The Cairo-based Arab bloc's chief underlined that the whole world, not only Arabs, are opposed to the Israeli occupation intentions of eradicating the largest possible number of Palestinians in Gaza.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (end)
mm
In a press release, Abdul-Gheit called for adopting a decisive international stance against such Israeli occupation plans, warning of the consequences of this "crazy" war for the Palestinian people.
He considered this scheme a genuine reflection of the intentions and goals of the Israeli occupation since it launched its war on the territory; notably the re-occupation of the entire enclave and displacement of its population.
The Cairo-based Arab bloc's chief underlined that the whole world, not only Arabs, are opposed to the Israeli occupation intentions of eradicating the largest possible number of Palestinians in Gaza.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- BTSE Announces Strategic Investment In Stable To Advance Blockchain Innovation And Support Stablecoin Adoption
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
CommentsNo comment