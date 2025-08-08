Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arab League Decries Israeli Occupation Over Gaza Control Scheme


2025-08-08 08:04:16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit on Friday emphatically denounced an Israeli occupation plan to take control of Gaza and displace its population.
In a press release, Abdul-Gheit called for adopting a decisive international stance against such Israeli occupation plans, warning of the consequences of this "crazy" war for the Palestinian people.
He considered this scheme a genuine reflection of the intentions and goals of the Israeli occupation since it launched its war on the territory; notably the re-occupation of the entire enclave and displacement of its population.
The Cairo-based Arab bloc's chief underlined that the whole world, not only Arabs, are opposed to the Israeli occupation intentions of eradicating the largest possible number of Palestinians in Gaza.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli occupation government approved its head Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to take control of Gaza City and expand its military operations. (end)
