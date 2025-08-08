TRC Announces Termination Of The Tender Offer For Novo Nordisk A/S
Consummation of the Tender Offer was subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated July 10, 2025 (the“Offer to Purchase”), including the market price condition described therein, which was not satisfied. TRC has decided to withdraw this transaction. This notice confirms the termination of the Tender Offer.
This notice is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Shares or any other securities. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact the information agent, CNRA Financial Services Inc. at (416) 861-9446.
