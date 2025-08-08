Tenaya Therapeutics To Participate In The Canaccord Genuity 45Th Annual Growth Conference
The live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya's website . An archived replay will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the live event.
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya's pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, including TN-301, a clinical-stage small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure and related cardio/muscular disease, and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit .
Tenaya Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
...
Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Precision AQ
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment