TTM Technologies, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification
CMMC Level 2 certification is an important milestone for defense contractors, requiring the implementation and certification of 110 security practices aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) SP 800-171. TTM's successful appraisal underscores its adherence to strict security standards across its internal systems, processes, and partner networks.
This certification further enhances TTM's position as a trusted partner to its customers, suppliers, and to the government entities with which it serves. TTM will continue to invest in comprehensive cybersecurity governance across its classified and unclassified offerings and remains committed to continuous improvement as CMMC evolves in the future.
About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .
Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
TTM Technologies, Inc.
...
714-327-3050
Winnie Ng
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
TTM Technologies, Inc.
+852 2660 4287 / +1 714 327 3000
...
