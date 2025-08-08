REMINDER: Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call 3Rd Quarter 2025 Results
The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.
If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 08258#. This recording will be available until September 12, 2025.
The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:
linexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=21FE39B6-54E4-418C-87AF-93591DECF4D7&LangLocaleID=1033
For further information:
Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
