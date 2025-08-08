Top Graphic Studios In Canada, India To Handle High End VFX Sequences Of Upendra's Upcoming Film 'Next Level'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 8 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, top graphic studios in India and Canada will colloborate with one another to deliver high-end VFX sequences in Kannada star Upendra's upcoming pan-Indian film 'Next Level'.

For the unaware, Upendra is all set to return to the silver screen with his much-awaited pan-Indian film, 'Next Level' - a project that promises to offer a unique cinematic experience, blending gripping storytelling with cutting-edge visual effects.

Produced by Tarun Shivappa under the Tarun Studios banner, 'Next Level' is being helmed by acclaimed director Aravind Kaushik. The film is being touted as one of the most ambitious Kannada productions to date, with a strong pan-India vision.

A major highlight of the film will be its VFX sequences, which sources say will be high-end. Sources say the high end VFX sequences of the film will be handled by top graphics studios in India and Canada, which will collaborate with one another. The team aims to deliver a technically sophisticated product within a tight schedule, setting a new benchmark for Kannada cinema on the national stage.

Along with Upendra, actress Aradhana, best known for her striking debut in the Kannada blockbuster 'Kaatera' opposite Challenging Star Darshan, plays the lead. Interestingly, Aradhana is the daughter of renowned multilingual actress Malashree.

Sources in the industry say that the grand muhurtha (formal launch) of the film will be held in Hyderabad and that several Tollywood stars are expected to grace the occasion.

Shooting is to take place across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

The film is said to carry the essence and narrative style of Upendra's cult classics such as 'A', 'Upendra', and 'Raktha Kanneeru', adding to the anticipation among fans.

Producer Tarun Shivappa, known for his earlier projects like Rose, Mass Leader (with Shivarajkumar), Victory 2, Khaki, and Choo Mantar, is gearing up for one of his biggest productions yet. The cinematography for Next Level will be handled by Anoop Katukaran, who also worked on Choo Mantar.