Clarivate To Present At The Oppenheimer 28Th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference On August 13

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Virtual Conference, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 12:25 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at and will be available for replay.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on and will remain available for 90 days.

