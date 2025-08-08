Spectral Medical Announces Second Quarter And Provides Corporate Update
| Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In CAD (000s), except for share and per share data
(Unaudited)
| Notes
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|3,100
|2,988
|Trade and other receivables
|306
|451
|Inventories
|244
|229
|Prepayments and other assets
|934
|790
|4,584
|4,458
|Non-current assets
|Right-of-use-asset
|382
|444
|Property and equipment
|196
|243
|Intangible asset
|334
|175
|Total assets
|5,496
|5,320
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|3,219
|2,769
|Current portion of contract liabilities
|6
|510
|380
|Current portion of lease liability
|132
|129
|Notes payable
|7
|14,901
|14,425
|Derivative Liability
|7
|19,540
|9,742
|38,302
|27,445
|Non-current liability
|Lease liability
|304
|371
|Non-current portion of contract liabilities
|6
|4,807
|5,049
|Promissory Note
|8
|2,183
|-
|Non-current interest accrual promissory note
|76
|-
|Total liabilities
|45,672
|32,865
|Shareholders' (deficiency) equity
|10
|Share capital
|91,201
|90,566
|Contributed surplus
|10,149
|10,149
|Share-based compensation
|12,484
|11,196
|Warrants
|1,368
|1,383
|Deficit
|(155,378
|)
|(140,839
|)
|Total shareholders' (deficiency) equity
|(40,176
|)
|(27,545
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficiency) equity
|5,496
|5,320
| Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
In CAD (000s), except for share and per share data
(Unaudited)
| Notes
|Reclassified
|Reclassified
|(Refer Note16)
|(Refer Note16)
| Three months
ended June
30, 2025
| Three months
ended June
30, 2024
| Six months
ended June
30, 2025
| Six months
ended June
30, 2024
|$
|$
|$
|Revenue
|11
|813
|471
|1,385
|1,139
|Expenses
|Cost of goods sold
|232
|171
|357
|277
|Gross Profit
|581
|300
|1,028
|862
|Raw materials and consumables used
|59
|321
|201
|558
|Salaries and benefits
|14
|1,025
|998
|2,081
|1,981
|Consulting and professional fees
|1,314
|1,445
|2,581
|2,370
|Regulatory and investor relations
|136
|126
|266
|301
|Travel and entertainment
|98
|195
|175
|271
|Facilities and communication
|30
|88
|88
|176
|Insurance
|82
|105
|183
|210
|Depreciation and amortization
|26
|525
|67
|641
|Interest expense
|7
|1,175
|668
|2,258
|1,208
|Finance income promissory note
|8
|(3,137
|)
|-
|(3,137
|)
|-
|Foreign exchange(gain) loss
|(1,546
|)
|65
|(1,583
|)
|529
|Share-based compensation
|10
|306
|1,079
|1,567
|1,256
|Other expense
|57
|-
|116
|(12
|)
|Fair value adjustment derivative liabilities
|7
|2,889
|(913
|)
|10,701
|(68
|)
|2,514
|4,702
|15,564
|9,421
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period from continuing operations
|(1,933
|)
|(4,402
|)
|(14,536
|)
|(8,559
|)
|Loss from discontinued operations
|4
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|(1,933
|)
|(4,402
|)
|(14,539
|)
|(8,562
|)
|Basic and diluted loss from continuing operations per common share
|11
|(0.00
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Basic and diluted loss from discontinued operations per common share
|11
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|Basic and diluted loss per common share
|11
|
(0,00
|
)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|11
|284,906,444
|280,049,434
|284,801,035
|279,539,697
| Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Deficiency
In CAD (000s)
(Unaudited)
| Notes
| Number of
Shares
| Share
Capital
| Contributed
surplus
| Share-based compensation
| Warrants
| Deficit
|Total Shareholders' (deficiency) equity
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Balance January 1, 2024
|278,576,261
|87,061
|8,916
|10,385
|2,526
|(125,437
|)
|(16,549
|)
|Warrants exercised
|10
|750,000
|463
|-
|-
|(90
|)
|-
|373
|Warrants issued
|10
|-
|(212
|)
|-
|-
|212
|-
|-
|Share Options Exercised
|10
|1,867,627
|1,163
|-
|(524
|)
|-
|-
|639
|RSU released
|10
|51,651
|26
|-
|(26
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(8,562
|)
|(8,562
|)
|Share-based compensation
|10
|-
|-
|-
|1,256
|-
|-
|1,256
|Balance June 30, 2024
|281,245,539
|88,501
|8,916
|11,091
|2,648
|(133,999
|)
|(22,843
|)
|Warrants exercised
|10
|232,500
|155
|-
|-
|(31
|)
|-
|124
|Warrants issued
|10
|-
|212
|-
|-
|-
|-
|212
|Warrants expired
|10
|-
|-
|1,233
|-
|(1,233
|)
|-
|-
|Share Options Exercised
|10
|39,984
|27
|-
|(11
|)
|-
|-
|16
|RSU released
|10
|62,559
|24
|-
|(24
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Notes Conversion
|7
|1,879,647
|1,368
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,368
|DSU exercise
|10
|855,978
|279
|-
|(279
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,840
|)
|(6,840
|)
|Share-based compensation
|10
|-
|-
|-
|419
|-
|-
|419
|Balance December 31, 2024
|284,316,207
|90,566
|10,149
|11,196
|1,383
|(140,839
|)
|(27,545
|)
|Balance January 1, 2025
|284,316,207
|90,566
|10,149
|11,196
|1,383
|(140,839
|)
|(27,545
|)
|Share Options Exercised
|10
|831,882
|472
|-
|(179
|)
|-
|-
|293
|RSU released
|10
|574,269
|100
|-
|(100
|)
|-
|-
|-
|Warrants exercised
|10
|97,341
|63
|-
|-
|(16
|)
|-
|47
|Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(14,539
|)
|(14,539
|)
|Share-based compensation
|9
|-
|-
|-
|1,567
|-
|-
|1,567
|Balance June 30, 2025
|285,819,699
|91,201
|10,149
|12,484
|1,368
|(155,378
|)
|(40,176
|)
| Spectral Medical Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
In CAD (000s)
(Unaudited)
| Six months ended
June 30, 2025
| Six months ended
June 30, 2024
|Cash flow provided by (used in)
|Operating activities
|Loss for the period
|(14,539
|)
|(8,562
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Finance income on Promissory Note
|(3,137
|)
|-
|Depreciation on right-of-use asset
|62
|62
|Depreciation on property and equipment
|47
|56
|Amortization of intangible asset
|8
|9
|Amortization and Derivative related financing fee
|127
|554
|Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) and loss
|(1,583
|)
|537
|Interest expense on lease liability
|(4
|)
|17
|Accreted interest on Notes Payable
|2,136
|1,191
|Accreted interest on Promissory Note
|108
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,567
|1,256
|Fair value adjustment derivative liabilities
|10,701
|(68
|)
|Changes in items of working capital:
|Trade and other receivables
|145
|(166
|)
|Inventories
|(15
|)
|94
|Prepayments and other assets
|(144
|)
|(311
|)
|Trade and other payables
|481
|(36
|)
|Contract liabilities
|(112
|)
|1,747
|Net cash provided by used in operating activities
|(4,152
|)
|(3,620
|)
|Investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|-
|(24
|)
|Purchase of Technology
|(167
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(167
|)
|(24
|)
|Financing activities
|Financing charges paid
|(202
|)
|(722
|)
|Interest expense paid
|(1,161
|)
|(518
|)
|Lease liability payments
|(60
|)
|(76
|)
|Share options exercised
|293
|639
|Share warrants exercised
|47
|373
|9% convertible notes issued
|-
|8,532
|Promissory Note
|5,514
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,431
|8,228
|Increase in cash
|112
|4,584
|Cash, beginning of period
|2,988
|2,952
|Cash, end of period
|3,100
|7,536
Legal Disclaimer:
