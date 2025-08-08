Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215


2025-08-08 07:31:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 08/13/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,020
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.250 / 6.950
Total Number of Bids Received 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,520
Total Number of Successful Bids 14
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.250 / 6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.665 / 6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.250 / 6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.357 / 6.940
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.665 / 6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.810 / 7.010
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.218 / 6.960
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.62

MENAFN08082025004107003653ID1109903108

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search