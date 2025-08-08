Ghana: Mahama Announces 'Evening Of Reflections' For Departed 8

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, August 8, 2025/APO Group/ --

“An Evening of Reflections and Memorials for the eight persons who lost their lives in Wednesday's helicopter crash will be held at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, 9th August.

The 5.00 pm programme will climax the three days of national mourning.

The state funeral, an inter-denominational service, will be on Thursday, 15th August at the Black Star Square.

