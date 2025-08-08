Illumine Financial Partners, Associates With Massmutual Of South Carolina For A Balanced Offering And Financial Planning Capabilities
The move was driven by the team's desire to offer clients both defensive solutions along with growth-oriented financial strategies enabling them to help clients create a balanced financial foundation and long-term plan.
Illumine Financial Partners provides comprehensive advice to businesses and individuals to help them achieve financial protection and planning. In addition, David Horine has obtained the ChSNC® designation from the American College of Financial Services which focuses on the unique challenges of families with children of special needs. If you would like to learn more about Illumine Financial Partners, please visit
MassMutual of South Carolina continues to attract experienced, productive financial advisors. If you are interested in learning more about MassMutual of South Carolina please reach out to 843-856-3411.
Illumine Financial Partners cannot guarantee future financial results.
NEITHER MML INVESTORS SERVICES, LLC NOR ANY OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES, EMPLOYEES OR REPRESENTATIVES ARE AUTHORIZED TO GIVE LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE. CONSULT YOUR OWN PERSONAL ATTORNEY LEGAL OR TAX COUNSEL FOR ADVICE ON SPECIFIC LEGAL AND TAX MATTERS.
Securities and Investment advisory and financial planning services are offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services LLC, Member SIPC OSJ 40 Calhoun St., Ste. 310, Charleston, SC 29401, (843) 856-3411. Illumine Financial Partners is not a subsidiary or affiliate of MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated Companies. CRN 202808-9135334.
SOURCE Illumine Financial Partners
