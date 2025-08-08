Sigmoidoscopes Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast 2022-2024 & 2025-2032 North America, Healthcare Advancements And Geriatric Populations Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The sigmoidoscopes market, segmented by product type, usability, end-user, and geography, is forecasted to grow at a 5.57% CAGR from 2025 to 2032. This growth is driven by rising chronic conditions, a growing geriatric population, and increased awareness about early diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders globally. North America is expected to dominate the market, aided by technological innovations and healthcare investments. Key players include Olympus Corporation, Baxter, and Johnson & Johnson.

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sigmoidoscopes - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sigmoidoscopes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period from 2025 to Market is expected to advance at a respectable CAGR forecast till 2032 owing to the increasing instances of chronic conditions and rising awareness about early diagnosis of gastro-intestinal disorders globally.

The sigmoidoscopes market is growing significantly due to the increasing instances of chronic conditions such colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), diverticulitis, and polyps, growing geriatric population, rising awareness about early diagnosis of gastro-intestinal disorders, increasing shift towards minimally invasive procedures, and others that are expected to escalate the demand for sigmoidoscopes during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Sigmoidoscopes Market Dynamics:

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (2024), colorectal cancer accounted for 50.2% of cancer cases in Asia, 27.9% in Europe, and 3.7% in Africa. The same source also reported that in 2022, there were approximately 1.39 million cases of colorectal cancer worldwide, a number projected to reach 3.29 million by 2045. This rising global burden is significantly driving the demand for sigmoidoscopes, as the need for early detection and diagnosis continues to grow.

Sigmoidoscopy plays a critical role in the early identification of colorectal cancer. It allows physicians to directly visualize the rectum and sigmoid colon, which are common sites for cancer and polyps. As a result, sigmoidoscopes are increasingly becoming a key component of preventive healthcare and routine diagnostic protocols.

In addition, the World Gastroenterology Organization (2024) reported that 49% of females and 36.6% of males met the criteria for at least one functional gastrointestinal disorder (FGID). The most prevalent disorders included functional constipation (11.7%), functional dyspepsia (7.2%), proctalgia fugax (5.9%), functional diarrhea (4.7%), and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) (4.1%). Since many of these conditions require direct examination of the rectum and sigmoid colon for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning, the adoption of sigmoidoscopy procedures has surged across hospitals, clinics, and gastroenterology centers.

Furthermore, with the expected rise in global cancer incidence, healthcare systems are increasingly investing in advanced diagnostic tools and technologies. A greater emphasis is being placed on early detection and preventive care. For instance, in January 2024, Olympus Corporation acquired Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. for USD 370 million. This strategic acquisition is aimed at expanding Olympus's gastrointestinal endotherapy portfolio and strengthening its capabilities in both diagnostic and therapeutic devices for GI disorders.

Moreover, according to the World Health Organization (2024), by 2050, around 80% of the global elderly population will reside in low- and middle-income countries. As older adults are more prone to gastrointestinal issues that require early diagnosis, the demand for accessible diagnostic solutions such as sigmoidoscopes is expected to increase significantly, especially in emerging markets.

Therefore, the combination of rising colorectal cancer prevalence, increasing incidence of FGIDs, growing geriatric population, and healthcare advancements is anticipated to drive robust growth in the sigmoidoscope market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

However, the market may face certain limitations due to the availability of alternative diagnostic methods, potential risks of complications and infections associated with sigmoidoscopy, and patient discomfort, which could hinder its widespread adoption.

Sigmoidoscopes Market Segment Analysis:

Sigmoidoscopes Market by Product Type (Rigid and Flexible), Usability (Disposable and Reusable), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

In the product type segment of sigmoidoscopes, the flexible category is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2024. This is due to the numerous advantages over rigid models. The growing adoption of flexible sigmoidoscopes is significantly boosting the overall market for sigmoidoscopes, largely due to their enhanced clinical utility, patient comfort, and evolving technology. Unlike rigid sigmoidoscopes, flexible variants allow for deeper navigation of the sigmoid colon and better maneuverability, enabling physicians to detect abnormalities with greater accuracy.

Additionally, these devices are less painful, often do not require sedation, and allow for procedures to be performed in outpatient settings, making them more accessible and cost-effective. For instance, Olympus Corporation, a global leader in endoscopy, offers advanced flexible sigmoidoscopes that are part of its EVIS EXERA III platform, known for high-definition imaging and Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) technology that enhances mucosal visualization. This allows for improved detection of colorectal polyps and early-stage cancer lesions. Another notable example is Pentax Medical, which manufactures flexible video sigmoidoscopes such as the EC-3490LK, featuring ergonomic design and HD+ visualization, widely used in GI units and clinics. These innovations have made flexible sigmoidoscopy more appealing for routine colorectal screenings, especially as health systems emphasize preventive care for colorectal cancer.

Additionally, companies like Ambu A/S have introduced single-use flexible sigmoidoscopes, such as the Ambu aScope Gastro, addressing infection control concerns while offering convenience and sterility. The integration of flexible sigmoidoscopy into national cancer screening programs such as the NHS Bowel Scope Screening in the UK has further accelerated its clinical adoption. Overall, the increasing reliance on flexible sigmoidoscopes, combined with improvements in optical clarity, digital imaging, and single-use formats, is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the sigmoidoscope market globally.

North America is expected to dominate the overall sigmoidoscopes market:

Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the sigmoidoscopes market in the year 2024. This can be attributed to several factors, such as rising colorectal cancer cases, enhanced by technological advancements, regulatory approvals, and significant market presence of leading companies, continued investment in healthcare infrastructure, and innovative product developments that are expected to drive the market for sigmoidoscopes during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

Sigmoidoscopes Market Key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the sigmoidoscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Baxter, Adler Instrument Company, Bioseal Inc., Rocket Medical plc., ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, Ambu A/S, SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, SonoScape Medical Corp., Interscope, Inc., Ovesco Endoscopy AG, and others.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Sigmoidoscopes Market:

In February 2024, FUJIFILM India launched the groundbreaking ALOKA ARIETTA 850 Diagnostic Ultrasound System in India, representing a significant advancement in endoscopic technologies. The high-tech ultrasound system aimed to enhance diagnostic precision and image clarity for gastrointestinal diseases in the region.

