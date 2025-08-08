Tano Jones Revelry - River Ruckus - Haverhill, MA

River Ruckus - Haverhill, MA - 2025 Lineup

Dennis Constantine - Program Director - 92.5 The River Boston

IN SUPPORT OF "WHAT ABOUT ME", THE TANO JONES REVELRY ANNOUNCES BOSTON AREA SHOW RIVER RUCKUS ON SEPTEMBER 13, 2025

- Dennis Constantine - Program Director - 92.5 The RiverBIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the heals of their recent worldwide radio release of their single "What About Me", the Tano Jones Revelry were just added to Team Haverhill's River Ruckus festival on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The FREE event is located at Riverfront Park in Haverhill, MA and supported by Boston's 92.5 FM The River. River Ruckus will be headlined by The Strumbellas who received critical acclaim with their hit song "Spirits" which to date has been streamed over 500 million times worldwide. The Tano Jones Revelry will hit the stage at 4:15 p.m. and perform just prior to The Strumbellas who will close out the event, which will be followed by a fireworks display. Other acts appearing on the bill include Nate Perry & Ragged Company, Ava Valianti, and Clandestine with the event hours running from 12 PM to 8:30 PM.The Tano Jones Revelry has received Billboard Chart success with their singles "Daisy" and "Light It", and "What About Me" has the potential to reach similar heights and beyond. "What About Me" has been streamed over 7 million times worldwide. Critics have stated the meaning of the song well, "As people hold on through turbulent times, 'What About Me' triangulates the human condition of survival, unity and destiny as soaring harmonies, soulful back beats and fuzz-wah guitars crisscross to form an emotional heat which rekindles our collective connection. 'What About Me' is an anthem for anyone who has persevered through tough times and is looking for hope and inspiration to keep moving forward." In fact, The River's Program Director, Dennis Constantine said recently about "What About Me", "It's a message that needs to be heard now!" which serves as high praise from a Adult Alternative icon in the music radio business having programmed legendary stations like KFOG - San Francisco, KBCO - Denver, KINK - Portland and now WXRV - Boston. The meaning of the tune runs deep, which has led other radio programmers around the country to jump aboard, namely KCSN - Los Angeles, Music Choice - New York, Sun Radio - Austin, WPYA - Birmingham, WAPS - Akron, WOXL - Asheville, WRSI - Springfield, WNCS - Burlington, KPND - Spokane & KVYN - Santa Rosa to name just a few.Team Haverhill is an independent, volunteer action group dedicated to making Haverhill a better place to live, learn, work and play. They pursue this purpose by fostering civic dialogue, organizing hands-on projects, creating a more informed public, and advocating for positive change. Team Haverhill is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving Haverhill, Massachusetts. Team Haverhill's River Ruckus is an annual festival featuring live music, classic cars, Kids Zone, live demonstrations, art and history talks, great local foods, and spectacular fireworks over the Merrimack River. Team Haverhill's River Ruckus Festival event includes sponsors such as Platinum-Level supporters: Pentucket Bank and New York Life along with Gold-Level supporters: Reworld, Haverhill Bank, Greater Haverhill Foundation, G's Texas Southern Flair, Full Harvest Moon, and the Beck.To date, Spinning North by the Tano Jones Revelry has been streamed 35,000,000 times. "Daisy", "Light It" and "What About Me" have all cracked the Adult Alternative Charts with "Light It", rising as high as #38 on the Billboard Adult Alternative charts earlier this year. The group continues to traverse the United States, introducing their music to fans all over the world. Songs from Spinning North have been streamed in over 100 countries outside of the United States, including Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain & Brazil.For more information on The Tano Jones Revelry please text the band at 313-513-8266.

The Tano Jones Revelry | What About Me (Lyric video)

