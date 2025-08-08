Dr. Duvalier Malone Inspires Educators With STAMP Framework At ATE Conference

Dr. Duvalier Malone with ATE President Dr. Jennifer Young Wallace at the 2025 ATE Conference in St. Louis, where he delivered a powerful keynote on equity and leadership in education.

At the ATE Conference, Dr. Duvalier Malone challenges educators to lead with compassion using his powerful STAMP framework for lasting student impact.

- Dr. Duvalier Malone

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nationally recognized speaker, educator, and author Dr. Duvalier Malone delivered a deeply moving and empowering keynote at the 2025 Association of Teacher Educators (ATE) Conference in St. Louis. His speech, titled“Leaving a STAMP That Lasts,” urged educators to look beyond curriculum and embrace their full power to transform students' lives.

In his keynote, Dr. Malone introduced his signature STAMP framework-a call to action encouraging teachers to see the student, take action, advocate, mentor, and provide hope.“Every student is one caring educator away from becoming a success story,” Dr. Malone told the audience.“Let that educator be you.”

His message was personal and poignant. Dr. Malone shared his own story growing up in poverty in rural Mississippi, living in a trailer where he could see the dirt beneath the floorboards, and feeling overlooked in the classroom due to trauma and silence. One teacher-his high school English teacher, Ms. Neisha Ellis-changed everything when she believed in him and helped him enter an essay contest that took him to Washington, D.C. That single act helped propel him toward a college education and a Ph.D.

“It didn't take a village. It didn't take a grant. It took one educator who gave a damn,” Malone said.“That's the power you hold.”

The room responded with a standing ovation, many educators visibly moved by his vulnerability, wisdom, and call for intentional leadership in the classroom.

Dr. Malone's framework emphasizes practical steps educators can take-such as checking in with struggling students, mentoring non-traditional learners, and advocating for equitable policies that support all students, especially those from underserved communities.

Watch highlights from Dr. Malone's keynote here :



About Dr. Duvalier Malone

Dr. Duvalier J. Malone is a nationally respected educator, author, and public intellectual. A proud native of Fayette, Mississippi, he is the host of the Those Who Give a Damn podcast and the author of multiple books focused on civic engagement, leadership, and social justice. Dr. Malone is a frequent speaker at colleges, school districts, and national conferences, where he challenges audiences to lead with purpose, compassion, and equity. His work has been featured in USA Today, ABC, the Clarion-Ledger, and the Mississippi Free Press.

