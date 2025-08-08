403
Ixigo Trains And Confirmtkt Have Teamed Up With Zoop To Launch A Special 'Rakhi Delivery On Trains'.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 5th August 2025: In a heartfelt initiative to bridge distances and strengthen sibling bonds, ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt have teamed up with Zoop to launch a special 'Rakhi Delivery on Trains'. From August 5 to August 10, passengers can surprise their loved ones by ordering Rakhis, chocolates, and tilak essentials (roli and chawal) straight to their train seat or berth.
Passengers can now conveniently order Rakhi hampers with just a tap through the ConfirmTkt, ixigo Trains or Zoop apps. By navigating to the homepage or 'trip details' section and entering their PNR, travellers can view a list of eligible stations, select a Rakhi store on a station along the way, choose their preferred combo, and have it delivered directly to their train seat, making festive gifting seamless, even while on the move.
Rakhi hampers will be available to order across several major railway stations in India, including New Delhi (NDLS), Varanasi (BSB), Nagpur (NGP), Bhopal (BPL), Surat (ST), Warangal (WL), Kota (KOTA), Kanpur (CNB) and many more. These hampers come in a variety of designs and thoughtfully curated combos, starting at just Rs.199, making it easy for passengers to find the perfect Rakhi surprise to suit every liking and budget.
Speaking on this, Sripad Vaidya, COO, ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt, said,“Every year, millions of Indians travel by train to reunite with their families for Raksha Bandhan. But for those caught in the last-minute rush, buying Rakhi gifts while travelling no longer needs to be a stressful, offline hassle. With just a few taps, travellers can get Rakhi hampers delivered right to their train seat, making festive gifting more convenient and thoughtful, even while in transit.”
Puneet Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoop, added,“We are already one of the leading food delivery aggregators that deliver to train seats and berths at over 200 stations across India. Now we are able to bring festive joy directly to train seats with this initiative.”
About ixigo
Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai & Rajnish Kumar, ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) is a technology company focused on empowering Indian travellers to plan, book and manage their trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. ixigo assists travellers in making smarter travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence. The ixigo, ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus apps allow travellers to book train tickets, flight tickets, bus tickets, hotels, and cabs, and provide travel utility tools and services developed using in-house proprietary algorithms and crowd-sourced information. With over 54 crore Annual Active Users in Fiscal 2025, ixigo is the leading OTA for Next Billion Users in India.
About Zoop
Zoop is a leading IRCTC-authorized food delivery aggregator for food on trains. Zoop makes train journeys more convenient and enjoyable by delivering fresh, hygienic meals directly to passengers' seats across 200+ railway stations by working with 1000s of restaurants across India and through its own delivery partners at all major stations. The 'Food on Train' feature on ixigo trains and ConfirmTkt is powered by Zoop, enabling users to pre-order meals, track deliveries in real time, and cancel orders for free before the cut-off time. Zoop is a subsidiary of ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited).
