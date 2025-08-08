Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Attack Suburbs Of Kherson With Drone, Injuring Two People

Russian Troops Attack Suburbs Of Kherson With Drone, Injuring Two People


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At about 10:40, Russian occupiers attacked Antonivka with a drone. Two local residents, aged 36 and 33, were injured. Both sustained blast trauma and shrapnel wounds," the statement reads.

Read also: Water supply in Korabel microdistrict of Kherson to run on schedule after Russian damage to power grid

Police officers took the men to a hospital, where further examinations are underway.

On August 7, Russian strikes in the Kherson region left one person dead and another injured.

Photo: Ukrainian Health Ministry

