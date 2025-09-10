Edward White

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PhD Candidate in Psychology, Kingston University

My current research focuses on cognitive decision-making and AI-generated content. It goes beyond the issue of misinformation to explore how audiences psychologically process artificial media in entertainment. I examine concepts related to automation anxiety and the perception of authenticity in storytelling.

From a psychological perspective, my work investigates the vulnerabilities that make individuals susceptible to misinformation. I particularly look at how personality traits, analytical thinking patterns, and cognitive processing styles affect our ability to distinguish between authentic and fabricated content.

At Kingston University, I have developed AI-powered tools for detecting disinformation while also studying the physiological responses to deepfake content and AI-generated media. This interdisciplinary approach-combining forensic psychology, media literacy, and machine learning-reflects my belief that understanding human cognition is essential for creating effective technological solutions to combat misinformation.

My experience ranges from crisis management in healthcare settings to community-led digital literacy initiatives, always aiming to apply psychological insights to real-world challenges in our increasingly complex information environment.

Experience
  • 2021–present Associate lecturer, Kingston University
Education
  • Kingston University, Ph.D - Psychology
  • 2021 University of Kent, Masters of Science - Forensic Psychology
  • 2020 Kingston University, Masters of Science - Psychology
  • 2016 Miami University, Bachelors of Science
Professional Memberships
  • British Psychological Society

