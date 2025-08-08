St. Augustine Announces The Appointment Of A New Board Member

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael G. Regino to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately. Mr. Regino replaces Mr. Johnny Aurelio C. Felizardo, who recently passed away.

Mr. Regino is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and a business executive with over 35 years of extensive managerial experience in construction, real estate development and mining. Mr. Regino is also managing director of TVI Resource Development Phils Inc., which has interests in mining and processing of precious metals, copper and zinc, among others.

Mr. Regino recently served as commissioner, and then as President and CEO, of the Social Security System, for which he drove efficiencies, built its investment portfolio and delivered over P1 trillion in benefits to its members during his tenure. He was likewise a board of director of two public companies in the last five years: Union Bank of the Philippines and Philex Mining.

The Company expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. Johnny Aurelio C. Felizardo, who served with distinction and dedication. His contributions to the Company were significant and long-lasting.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU.T) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For more information:

Nicolaos Paraskevas

Investor and Public Relations Contact

+632 77288491

E: ...

ST. AUGUSTINE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

No.21, Greenwood Lane, Singapore, 286949







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

