Nano Labs To Announce First Half Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On August 15, 2025
|Dial-in Numbers:
|US/Canada:
|1855 883 1031
|Hong Kong:
|800 930 639
|China:
|400 1209 216
|Replay PIN:
|10049559
About Nano Labs Ltd
Nano Labs Ltd is a leading Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider. Nano Labs is committed to the development of high throughput computing (“HTC”) chips and high performance computing (“HPC”) chips. Nano Labs has built a comprehensive flow processing unit (“FPU”) architecture which offers solution that integrates the features of both HTC and HPC. In addition, Nano Labs has actively positioned itself in the digital assets space, adopting BNB as its primary reserve asset. It has reserved in mainstream digital currencies including BNB and BTC, and established an integrated platform covering multiple business verticals, including HTC solutions and HPC solutions*. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: ir.nano.cn .
* According to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's plan to appeal the Staff's determination, which can be identified by terminology such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
For investor inquiries, please contact:
Nano Labs Ltd
...
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: ...
