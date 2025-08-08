Gencor Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
| GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
| For the Quarters Ended
June 30,
| For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net revenue
|$
|26,986,000
|$
|25,551,000
|$
|96,606,000
|$
|92,245,000
|Cost of goods sold
|19,843,000
|19,444,000
|69,442,000
|66,282,000
|Gross profit
|7,143,000
|6,107,000
|27,164,000
|25,963,000
|Operating expenses:
|Product engineering and development
|741,000
|824,000
|2,099,000
|2,518,000
|Selling, general and administrative
|3,265,000
|3,290,000
|10,824,000
|10,997,000
|Total operating expenses
|4,006,000
|4,114,000
|12,923,000
|13,515,000
|Operating income
|3,137,000
|1,993,000
|14,241,000
|12,448,000
|Other income (expense), net:
|Interest and dividend income, net of fees
|1,142,000
|966,000
|3,289,000
|2,485,000
| Net realized and unrealized gains on marketable
securities
|894,000
|363,000
|1,037,000
|2,087,000
|Total other income (expense), net
|2,036,000
|1,329,000
|4,326,000
|4,572,000
|Income before income tax expense
|5,173,000
|3,322,000
|18,567,000
|17,020,000
|Income tax expense
|1,345,000
|764,000
|4,827,000
|3,914,000
|Net income
|$
|3,828,000
|$
|2,558,000
|$
|13,740,000
|$
|13,106,000
|Net income per common share - basic and diluted
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.89
| GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|ASSETS
| June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
| September 30,
2024
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|27,874,000
|$
|25,482,000
| Marketable securities at fair value (cost of $106,365,000 at June 30, 2025 and
$88,777,000 at September 30, 2024)
|108,097,000
|89,927,000
| Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $480,000 at
June 30, 2025 and $390,000 at September 30, 2024
|3,157,000
|1,980,000
|Contract assets
|12,226,000
|9,339,000
|Inventories, net
|52,872,000
|63,762,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,106,000
|2,352,000
|Total current assets
|205,332,000
|192,842,000
|Property and equipment, net
|10,641,000
|11,472,000
|Deferred income taxes
|3,698,000
|3,424,000
|Other long-term assets
|485,000
|383,000
|Total Assets
|$
|220,156,000
|$
|208,121,000
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,539,000
|$
|2,001,000
|Customer deposits
|2,427,000
|5,018,000
|Accrued expenses
|2,944,000
|3,255,000
|Current operating lease liabilities
|369,000
|330,000
|Total current liabilities
|8,279,000
|10,604,000
|Unrecognized tax benefits
|1,933,000
|1,376,000
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|63,000
|-
|Total liabilities
|10,275,000
|11,980,000
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
| Preferred stock, par value $.10 per share; 300,000 shares authorized;
none issued
|-
|-
| Common stock, par value $.10 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized;
12,338,845 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and
September 30, 2024
|1,234,000
|1,234,000
| Class B common stock, par value $.10 per share; 6,000,000 shares authorized;
2,318,857 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and
September 30, 2024
|232,000
|232,000
|Capital in excess of par value
|12,590,000
|12,590,000
|Retained earnings
|195,825,000
|182,085,000
|Total shareholders' equity
|209,881,000
|196,141,000
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|220,156,000
|$
|208,121,000
Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements - This press release and our other communications and statements may contain certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, estimates, projections and intentions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the Company's forward-looking statements depending on a variety of important factors, including the financial condition of the Company's customers, changes in the economic and competitive environments and demand for the Company's products. In addition, the impact of (i) the U.S. government's recent tariff announcements, (ii) the invasion by Russia into Ukraine, and (iii) the conflict between Israel and Hamas, including hostilities involving Iran, as well as actions taken by other countries, including the U.S., in response to such tariff announcements and conflicts, could result in a disruption in our supply chain and higher costs of our products. The words“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“target,”“goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
For information concerning these factors and related matters, see the following sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024: (a) Part I, Item 1A,“Risk Factors” and (b) Part II, Item 7,“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”. However, other factors besides those referenced could adversely affect the Company's results, and you should not consider any such list of factors to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein speak as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Unless the context otherwise indicates, all references in this press release to the“Company,”“Gencor,”“we,”“us,” or“our,” or similar words are to Gencor Industries, Inc. and its subsidiaries.
|Contact:
|Eric Mellen, Chief Financial Officer
|407-290-6000
