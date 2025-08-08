Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kvika Banki Hf.: Publication Of Q2 Financial Results On Wednesday 13 August


2025-08-08 07:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the second quarter and first six months of 2025 at a board meeting on Wednesday 13 August. The financial statements will subsequently be published after the domestic market has closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will be held the next day, at 08:30 on Thursday 14 August, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, where Ármann Þorvaldsson, CEO of Kvika, and Eiríkur Magnús Jensson, CFO, will present the company's financial results.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika's website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ...

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.


