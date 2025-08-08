Open-Angle Glaucoma Market To Hit USD 9.39 Billion By 2032, Driven By CAGR 10.4% From 2025 To 2032

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market

Open-Angle Glaucoma Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 9.39 Billion by 2032.

- Dharati RautSAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stellar Market Research Highlights Future Growth of the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market During the Forecast Period 2025–2032The Open-Angle Glaucoma Market was valued at USD 5.67 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, reaching nearly USD 9.39 billion by 2032. The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of glaucoma, a rapidly aging global population, and rising awareness of early diagnosis and treatment. Developments in new delivery systems for drugs, increased uptake of minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS), and increased access to digital diagnostics will help to formulate the competitive landscape.Open-Angle Glaucoma Market OverviewOpen-Angle Glaucoma (OAG) is the most common form of glaucoma, representing over 80% of cases worldwide. OAG is characterized by progressive optic neuropathy and increased intraocular pressure (IOP), and is frequently asymptomatic until later stages of the disease, so regular screening and early detection are crucial in preventing irreversible vision loss. Treatment of OAG largely focuses on IOP reduction using pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic treatments. First-line treatments include prostaglandin analogues (PGAs), beta blockers, and fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies. The introduction of sustained-release implants, AI-based diagnostic tools, and laser therapies is an increasingly established pathway of care for patient treatment.In this press release, Stellar Market Research provides coverage of what will be incorporated into their extensive study to assess value chain optimization, changes in regulatory policies, and important macroeconomic factors affecting the Open-Angle Glaucoma Market. The global burden of glaucoma is increasing steadily, with around 76 million people affected worldwide in 2024, and it is anticipated to exceed 110 million by 2040. With the aging population, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the demand for glaucoma management over the long term is becoming ever more pronounced.Emerging technology, including AI-assisted visual field analysis, non-invasive diagnostic techniques (such as OCT angiography), and favourable drug delivery methods (including punctal plugs and microdose applicators), will give greater precision to clinicians and improve patient compliance.Action from policymakers and governments to promote early detection through national awareness initiatives is lifting awareness and early identification reverberations. In countries such as India and Brazil, government efforts to enhance the quality of ophthalmology infrastructure are helping narrow the gap in diagnosis.RestraintsPatient adherence to treatment remains low amidst medical advancements, as early-stage glaucoma is predominantly asymptomatic, and there are side effects associated with the chronic use of medication prescribed. Moreover, the cost of newer therapies is higher than what patients or their insurance company may be used to in the developing economy, and because of limited insurance coverage, the uptake is restricted.Clinical regulatory bottlenecks, including the lengthy drug development process for FDA and EMA approvals of new drugs and implants, can result in delays in market entry for new medications. And finally, there are global recalls due to contamination or side effects that cause disruptions in the supply chain.OpportunitiesEmerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa are full of underutilized potential. Improvements to health care infrastructure and income levels are giving rise to populations more attuned to the health impacts of health care systems that can now access them. Pharmaceutical companies are working with local hospitals and making strides in patient engagement.Innovations in AI-based image diagnostics, teleophthalmology and mobile health apps are fundamentally disrupting the way we monitor glaucoma, particularly in more remote areas. Ongoing progress is also being made toward sustained drug delivery systems such as biodegradable implants, and ocular ring inserts.ChallengesA considerable percentage of cases of glaucoma remain undocumented because of general underdiagnosis founded by a lack of regular eye exams in lower-income countries. The identification of glaucoma can be less reliable because of diagnostic ambiguity, the lack of ophthalmologists to correctly identify issues, and public knowledge and awareness.Manufacturers of treatment also face pressure not only to produce effective treatments but treatments which offer some flexibility for the patient in terms of dosing, labelling treatment, easy to monitor side-effects, and affordability. The balance between innovation and accessibility is challenging, particularly when tackling high-burden diseases with high burden regions and operation under resource-scarce conditions.Open-Angle Glaucoma Market SegmentationBy Treatment TypeProstaglandin Analogs (PGAs)Beta BlockersAlpha Adrenergic AgonistsCarbonic Anhydrase InhibitorsFixed-Dose Combinations (FDCs)OthersPGAs are still driving the market share on account of proven efficacy and low systemic side effects. FDCs will be increasingly adopted in place of PGAs in order to improve compliance, which may be a concern as regulators also note the number of pills patients take and treatment complexity associated with regimens..By Disease TypeOpen-Angle Glaucoma (OAG)Angle-Closure Glaucoma (ACG)OthersOcular hypertension and primary open-angle glaucoma account for the majority of market share, since both conditions are common and require lifelong management. If diagnosed early, medical management may be employed in advanced cases or surgical management.By Distribution ChannelHospital PharmaciesRetail PharmaciesOnline PharmaciesRetail pharmacies are leading the market, as there is an increasing number of outpatient treatment settings, and patients prefer "in-person" treatment where possible. Online channels are emerging and growing rapidly, mainly as patients are adopting and familiarising themselves with the digital marketplace and the convenience it brings, particularly in urban markets.Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America remains the largest region, benefiting from high healthcare expenditure and awareness, as well as the overall level of diagnostics available. The United States has over 3 million people with glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness in the country. Tele-ophthalmology and AI-assisted screenings are improving access amongst rural and underserved groups.Major pharmaceutical companies in the region, such as Alcon, AbbVie, & Bausch + Lomb, are firmly entrenched, with R&D pipelines focused on improving outcomes for individuals with previously difficult-to-manage chronic ophthalmologic conditions, and insurance coverage for these interventions.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is experiencing very high growth and a relative CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. The rising geriatric populations of China, India, and Japan, and increasing government interest in the provision of retinal care are strong growth drivers in the region. Compounded by low manufacturing costs and favorable investment environments for medical devices and generics that are accessible to the population. AI-based screening models, such as Orbis International's initiatives, are expanding access for rural clinics and mobile health.EuropeEurope is emphasizing early diagnosis, sustainability, and biosimilars. In January 2024, Orbis International announced a national AI-enabled glaucoma screening program in Vietnam to increase capacity in underserved areas.
In March 2024, Alcon announced new wavefront-shaping lens technology that can be used to potentially combine glaucoma treatment and presbyopia correction.
Companies are making many investments in long-acting implants, non-invasive lasers, and smart drug delivery platforms to improve outcomes and adherence.
Open-Angle Glaucoma Market Competitive Landscape
The Open-Angle Glaucoma Market is moderately consolidated, with global and regional players actively engaged in R&D, mergers, and strategic partnerships to expand their footprint.
Key Players Include:
Alcon
AbbVie Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Bayer AG
IRIDEX Corporation
Zeiss Group
Thea Pharma, Inc.
LG Chem
Kubota Vision Inc.
Fera Pharmaceuticals
Amorphex Therapeutics
Scope Eye Care
These companies are focusing on pipeline development, expanding regional operations, and launching AI-integrated solutions to improve disease management and widen patient access.
Related Reports:
Biosimilar Market:
Red Clover Market:
Liraglutide Market:
Veterinary Pain Management Market:
Vertigo Treatment Market: 