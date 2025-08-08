Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Mumbai Next': Viral Post As Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe In Canada Attacked 2Nd Time


2025-08-08 07:00:45
For the second time in less than a month, Kapil Sharma's Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was targeted by gunfire in the early hours of August 7, 2025. Around 6 to 25 shots were fired, damaging the cafe's windows and walls, but thankfully no injuries were reported. Staff were inside during the incident, which has raised serious alarm among local residents and fans worldwide.

